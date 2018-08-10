Lisa Marie Presley is ''proud'' to have overcome her struggle with drug addiction.

The 50-year-old singer - who is the daughter of the late musical icon Elvis Presley - has admitted she battled addiction five years ago, but says she's pleased she's ''come a long way'' since she first sought help.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Today' show on Friday (10.08.18), Lisa Marie said: ''I've come a long way. I was not happy. The struggle in addiction, for me, started at 45 years old. It wasn't like it was all my life.

''I am proud. I really did come a long way. I have a therapist and she's like, 'You're a miracle. You really are.' She's like, 'I don't know how you're still alive.'''

The 'Dirty Laundry' star added that whilst she's ''not perfect'', she's now trying to ''help others'' with their addictions using what she learned from her own experiences.

Lisa Marie's sobriety comes as a turning point for the star, who recently claimed she was in $16 million of debt, which was made up of defaulted payments on the mortgage for her $6 million home in the UK, as well as unpaid income tax and almost $50,000 in credit card bills.

It was also claimed at the time that Lisa was seeking legal action against her former business manager Barry Siegel, whom she had accused of dissipating her wealth ''through his reckless and negligent mismanagement and self serving-ambition.''

Lisa was said to be suing Barry for breach of trust, negligence and constructive fraud, but the manager hit back with a lawsuit of his own, claiming the star has ''uncontrollable spending habits''.

His attorney said: ''It's clear Lisa Marie is going through a difficult time in her life and looking to blame others instead of taking responsibility for her actions.

''[She has] stopped paying my clients and is now blaming them for her uncontrollable spending habits.''