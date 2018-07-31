Lisa Kudrow warned her son about the Internet when he was old enough to make his own social media profiles, as she wanted him to know things can be out there ''forever''.
Lisa Kudrow warned her son about the Internet.
The 55-year-old actress has 20-year-old son Julian with her husband Michael Stern, and has revealed she gave him some sound advice about how permanent the web can be when he was old enough to have his own profiles on social media.
She said: ''I gave [Julian] advice about the internet and I [said], 'That stuff's there forever.' You're gonna look back at this stuff and you're gonna go, 'Oh my God, I can do so much better than that now,' and you might be embarrassed.''
The 'Friends' star admits that whilst her son didn't really believe her at first, he told her a few years later that she was ''right'', and she now ranks the exchange as her single proudest parenting moment.
On top of sharing her wise words about the Internet, Lisa also likes to ''monologue'' at her son, in which she'll talk for hours about a subject whenever he asks her a simple question.
She added: ''I monologue at him. He'll ask me one question and then I take that opportunity to go into every area of, 'And now you can learn something about history!' ... More than any human being can possibly listen to.''
Speaking to People magazine, the 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' star also insisted that ''nothing on planet Earth prepares you for being a mother''.
Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously said motherhood has made her more ''emotional'', which she credited with helping her as an actress.
She said: ''I don't know if it's changed that much, except it's given me more to draw from, in terms of new feelings. It's filled me up more for emotional things.
''That's a really good thing! With moments like crying, there are so many different things you can do if being in a scene doesn't get you crying. Just about anything about my child makes me cry.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
There isn't a lot of subtlety in this madcap animated comedy, which is more aimed...
What happens when a baby takes the top position? Seven-year-old Tim Templeton was doing just...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Whilst Eloise was in a relationship with Francie's brother, they were the best of friends;...
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
There's a blast of raucous energy to this lively comedy that sets it apart from...
Kelly and Mac Radner are a young married couple with a baby daughter who are...
Mac and Kelly Radner are filled with enthusiasm when they learn that the house next...
Smarter than your average teen comedy, this snappy movie knows how to keeps us laughing....