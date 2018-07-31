Lisa Kudrow warned her son about the Internet.

The 55-year-old actress has 20-year-old son Julian with her husband Michael Stern, and has revealed she gave him some sound advice about how permanent the web can be when he was old enough to have his own profiles on social media.

She said: ''I gave [Julian] advice about the internet and I [said], 'That stuff's there forever.' You're gonna look back at this stuff and you're gonna go, 'Oh my God, I can do so much better than that now,' and you might be embarrassed.''

The 'Friends' star admits that whilst her son didn't really believe her at first, he told her a few years later that she was ''right'', and she now ranks the exchange as her single proudest parenting moment.

On top of sharing her wise words about the Internet, Lisa also likes to ''monologue'' at her son, in which she'll talk for hours about a subject whenever he asks her a simple question.

She added: ''I monologue at him. He'll ask me one question and then I take that opportunity to go into every area of, 'And now you can learn something about history!' ... More than any human being can possibly listen to.''

Speaking to People magazine, the 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' star also insisted that ''nothing on planet Earth prepares you for being a mother''.

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously said motherhood has made her more ''emotional'', which she credited with helping her as an actress.

She said: ''I don't know if it's changed that much, except it's given me more to draw from, in terms of new feelings. It's filled me up more for emotional things.

''That's a really good thing! With moments like crying, there are so many different things you can do if being in a scene doesn't get you crying. Just about anything about my child makes me cry.''