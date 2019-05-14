Lisa Kudrow avoids watching 'Friends' reruns because she ''might not like'' herself on screen.

The 55-year-old actress portrayed hapless busker Phoebe Buffay in the hit US sitcom - which ran from 1994 to 2004 - and has admitted she never tunes in to watch old episodes because she doesn't want to ''risk'' watching back an embarrassing scene.

Speaking about the iconic series, which turns 25 this year, she admitted: ''I don't watch it if it's on.

I might not like myself [on the show], so I'd rather not risk that.''

The 'Booksmart' star also reminisced about the ''thrilling'' pilot episode, which aired on NBC in September 1994, and how young and new to the game she and her co-stars - including Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) - were.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The pilot. Just how thrilling that was.

''We were like little puppy dogs, just climbing all over each other and playing and playing games. It was fun.''

Meanwhile, Lisa previously admitted a 'Friends' reunion with the cast in their forties and fifties would be ''sad''.

The comedienne opened up about the possibility of a new series after a fake trailer for a movie adaptation went viral last year.

Appearing on 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien' with her former cast mate Courteney, she said: ''They're rebooting everything.

''I don't know how that works with Friends, though. That was about people in their twenties, thirties. The show isn't about people in their forties, fifties. And if we have the same problems, that's just sad.''

Of the trailer, she said: ''Courteney is actually the one who said, 'You see that trailer, oh my god, what do we do?'

''I was like, 'Nothing, that's just a clip, it's just sort of clips from, like, 'Cougar Town'.

''She [Courteney] wasn't fooled, she was just like 'Wow, how did that go viral'.

''I know, I don't know what to make of it, it's like sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with 'Friends' and it's called a Friends Movie.''