Actress Lisa Kudrow has admitted a 'Friends' reunion would be ''great'' - but she doesn't think it's going to happen.
Lisa Kudrow thinks a 'Friends' reunion would be ''great''.
The 53-year-old actress - who starred as Phoebe Buffay on the hit US sitcom - has revealed she would love to reprise the role, but because of logistical issues - both on and off screen - Lisa doesn't see it as a realistic possibility.
She explained: ''What's it going to be about? Really, how is it going to work? This is what everybody is forgetting.
''They no longer hang out at the coffee house, they have all moved away. Chandler and Monica live upstate, Phoebe and Mike, probably the same. For what reason would there be for them all to come together for a significant amount of time? The setting, and that time of life, worked brilliantly for then.
''It would be great [if it happened]. It would be a lot of fun. But even just from a logistical purpose, it would never work because everyone is on a totally, ridiculous work schedule, that's the opposite of someone else. It's even impossible for us to get together for dinner, it's really hard. It's six people, how easy it is for you to get six of your friends together?''
Lisa is frequently asking about the prospect of the cast - which also included Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry - reuniting for more episodes of the show, which last aired in 2004.
But Lisa has to shoot down the hopes of fans, many of whom are desperate to see a reunion.
The actress said, according to Heat: ''I feel like I'm just constantly bursting that little bubble of hope, each and every time it's asked.
''It's been 13 years, 13 years of the same question and right now, or in the future, it's not going to happen. And every time I say that, I get yelled at!''
