Lisa Bonet has praised her husband Jason Momoa on his ''rare form of masculinity''.

The 50-year-old actress has been dating the 'Justice League' star - with whom she has daughter Lola, 10, and son Nakoa-Wolf, nine - since 2005 before marrying him in secret last year, and has now gushed over her hubby's ability to be both an ''alpha male'' and still value ''love and family''.

She said: ''What's cool about Jason is that he's an alpha male who stands for love and family. And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be fully met by a man of that stature, is really incredible.

''Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age - he's a leader, he's generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line.''

The 'Angel Heart' actress - who is also mother to 29-year-old actress Zoe Kravitz, whom she has with her ex-husband and musician Lenny Kravitz - has also praised the ''big'' love that she and Jason, 38, felt for one another almost as soon as they met.

Speaking to Net-a-Porter's The Edit magazine, she added: ''I can't say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met. In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do. He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!''

It comes after the former 'Game of Thrones' actor previously admitted he had been harbouring a crush on Lisa since he was eight years old, when he saw her play Denise Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show' in the 1980s.

He said: ''I was eight-years-old and I saw her on the TV and I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one.' I was like, 'I'm going to stalk you for the rest of my life, and I'm going to get you.' I'm a full-fledged stalker.

''I didn't tell her that until we had two babies otherwise it would have been creepy and weird. I've always wanted to meet her. She was the queen always.''