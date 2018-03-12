Sofia Richie was warned by her dad Lionel Richie to never pluck her eyebrows.

The 19-year-old model has been sharing the secrets of her beauty regime and she admits she never forgot the words of advice the 'Dancing On The Ceiling' singer gave her, a warning that was based on his own experience of being over-zealous with the tweezers.

She said: ''The best beauty tip a celebrity ever gave me came from my dad. He always tells me, 'Don't pluck your eyebrows because they won't grow back, like mine!' So I've never touched them out of fear!''

Sofia is currently dating 34-year-old reality star Scott Disick, who has three children with his ex of nine years Kourtney Kardashian.

The Kardashian clan are all advocates of contouring, with Kim Kardashian West even having her own contour kits, but Sofia insists she would never do a ''full contour'' as she prefers to go easy on the makeup.

The rising star - the sister of fashion designer Nicole Richie - shared: ''I keep it really light with my make-up. The only three products I use are a foundation, an eyebrow pencil, and the Giorgio Armani Powder, which I use to create a really subtle contour. I never do a full contour, though.''

And Sofia has also revealed she is a ''freak'' when it comes to cleaning her skin and admits it's a constant battle to keep her face fresh due to her travel-intensive schedule.

Sofia - who replaced Kylie Jenner as the spokesperson of British beauty brand Nip+Fab - said: ''I'm a freak when it comes to cleaning my skin. I swear by the Nip+Fab Glycolic Liquid Glow as it keeps my skin clear and makes sure it's really clean. It's got exfoliating acids to unblock pores. I absolutely love budget sheet masks, I love the Nip+Fab Dragon's Blood Fix Plumping Mask Extreme one as it keeps my skin super hydrated when I am constantly travelling for work.''