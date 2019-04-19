Lionel Richie hasn't ruled out proposing to Lisa Parigi.

The 'All Night Long' hitmaker would never say never to getting down on one knee for his longtime girlfriend as he teased there's ''always big plans''.

He said: ''There's always big plans. Do I have an exact time on this relationship? Oh, hell no. I don't. But there is light at the end of the tunnel. I'm sure.''

And the 69-year-old singer credits his ''extremely beautiful and smart'' girlfriend for being there for him and helping him ''deal with his crazy world''.

He added: ''She's extremely beautiful, but most importantly she's smart and helps me deal with my crazy world. At this time in my life when you can be so jaded about things, Lisa kind of makes everything feel a bit safe.''

Lionel has been through the ''ups and the downs, the ins and the outs of love'' but he has confessed he is still a complete ''hopeless romantic''.

He told People magazine: ''I'm a man who's been through the ups and the downs, the ins and the outs of love. Love is not an exact science, it's something you have to go through. People don't walk in love, people fall, which means you're out of control, there's no logic. How you survive is your story. I'm a hopeless romantic.''

Lionel previously revealed insisted he won't marry again.

He said in 2016: ''I'm willing to become a father again. I might have just let a secret slip there, but so be it - Lisa and I are cool with the idea of children. Marriage, on the other hand, is a very different issue, it's a bad idea for men.

''I've been there twice and it was very expensive for me. I've no idea to go there a third time - women have killed it for me. Kids aren't the problem - ex-wives are. That's why I won't marry again, but I'm happy to commit in other ways.''