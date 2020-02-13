Lionel Richie wished ''lots of failure'' on his daughter Sofia.

The 70-year-old singer insisted he's never sugarcoated how tough life in showbusiness can be and when the 21-year-old aspiring actress first expressed an interest in a career in the spotlight, he warned her expectations would be high because of his own success.

He said: ''I told her, 'I wish you lots of failure, young.'

''We're in a business where it's how you recover and 'yes, yes, yes' does not feel terrible, so you have to get smacked in the face.

''I said, 'You're going to have a little bit more of a different time because you're coming from a family where they expect a little bit more.' ''

The 'American Idol' judge also recalled how his older daughter, 38-year-old Nicole Richie ''froze'' when she was competing in a talent show and was introduced with a link to her famous dad.

Speaking to reporters at an 'American Idol' event, he said: ''When Nicole was about four years old, she went on a talent show. She's about to go on to do her little act and they said, 'And now we have Lionel Richie's daughter' and she froze. She said, 'Dad I don't want to be here.'

''I remember that being, what a terrifying moment.''

Sofia - who is dating Scott Disick - announced earlier this month she is taking a break from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' to focus on her acting ambitions and the 'Dancing on the Ceiling' hitmaker is excited about what the future holds for his daughter.

He said: ''She's got the attitude. She sings too. I'm so excited about her.... Sofia's doing fabulous right now.''

But while Lionel will advise his daughter on her career, he won't interfere in her relationship.

He said: ''You can't step in there. It just doesn't work. If you're a parent, you'll understand.''