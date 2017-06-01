Lionel Richie tracks his daughter Sofia ''once a day''.

The 18-year-old model has revealed her 67-year-old father is over-protective of her and will regularly check in on her and her whereabouts every day.

The blonde-haired beauty shared her discovery on social media, she tweeted: ''My dad tracks my phone once a day.(sic).''

Although the 'Hello' hitmaker may think he is being discreet when he is checking up on his child - who he has with his ex-wife Diana Alexander - Sofia receives notifications ''every time'' he tries to track her down, which the music legend doesn't realise.

She continued: ''Awkwardly enough I get a notification every time. I think it's funny so I don't tell him I know (sic).''

The fashion icon - who has graced the runway for designer label Chanel - has admitted she was desperate to emerge into the showbiz sphere when she was younger because she wanted to do ''crazy things'' and felt the time was right.

She previously said: ''I was determined that I was so ready, and I was in the perfect spot to do all these crazy things.''

But her musical dad advised her to wait a while before being thrust into the spotlight so she could ''find herself'' and pursue a career she wanted to do.

She explained: ''But I just needed to grow up and learn about life and that wasn't going to be as easy I thought it was going to be.

''I'm glad he held me off, because I really found myself and found what I truly wanted to do.''

While Sofia had to wait until she was prepared for the hectic lifestyle, she also believes ''life begins'' when people are forced out of their comfort zone.

She recently tweeted: ''Life begins at the end of your comfort zone (sic).''