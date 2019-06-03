Lionel Richie will release 'Hello From Las Vegas' on August 23.

The iconic singer is set to take fans on a journey through his stunning five decades's as a musician with the new live album recorded in Sin City at the Zappos Theatre at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, and it is available now to pre-order.

The diverse and exciting set list will span the 69-year-old star's career to date, including his solo hits - 'All Night Long', 'Hello' and 'Dancing On The Ceiling' - alongside tunes like 'Three Times A Lady' and 'Easy' from his time with The Commodores.

Also featured on the live LP is a soulful rendition of his 1985 charity single 'We Are the World', which he co-wrote with Michael Jackson for USA For Africa.

As well as his upcoming North American tour - which kicked off on May 28 at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas - Lionel will also be heading to the UK this summer.

He will join 'Isn't She Lovely' legend Stevie Wonder as his very special guest at British Summer Time in London's Hyde Park on July 6.

Meanwhile, Lionel recently revealed his glittering career could have taken a very different turn as he considered becoming an Episcopal priest before he found fame with The Commodores.

He previously said: ''I left my mom and dad's house to go to university, and I met my Commodore friends there. At the time I was seriously considering being an Episcopal priest.''

However, his plan to become a man of the cloth soon became a distant dream when he heard the girls screaming for him in his first show with the group.

He added: ''[But] the first time I played with the Commodores, a group of girls screamed. Up until that moment no one, no girl, had ever screamed at me. I didn't play basketball, football, baseball. I played on the tennis team, and no girl ever screamed at the tennis court. It was right after those girls screamed, I remembered saying to myself, 'I don't think I'm gonna be priest material.' ''