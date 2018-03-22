Lionel Richie is a fan of Stormzy and Dua Lipa.

The 'All Night Long' hitmaker has unveiled his playlist on Spotify for his forthcoming UK tour and whilst he's got classic acts like David Bowie and The Rolling Stones on there, he's also shared his admiration for the latest pop stars emerging from Britain.

He commented: ''The UK has always created incredible music and continues to produce groundbreaking new talent. I'll be listening as I get ready to come back to the UK and visit venues in parts of the country I've never explored before.''

Earlier this month, the former Commodores star had his hands and feet cemented in concrete at the TCL Chinese Theater as he was honoured for his contribution to music.

The 68-year-old musical icon took part in the special ceremony at the theatre in Hollywood, which is a rare honour for a non-acting musician.

The event was attended by Lionel's daughter Sofia, 19, and his adopted daughter Nicole, 36, who was joined by her husband Joel Madden.

Also in attendance was Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson, who took to the stage to speak about the moment he realised the 'Hello' hitmaker was able to ''touch'' the lives of people all over the globe.

He said: ''We end up at the concert [in Europe], we're backstage talking to Lionel, and he's like 'I'm going to surprise you guys. You know I released a couple of albums over here that never got released in the states.'

''Sure enough, we're 'Dancing on the Ceiling', and we're 'Hello'-ing, and 'Brick House'-ing, and killing it. All of a sudden he breaks into a song that none of us know. We don't know this song, plus it's not in English. But everybody at the concert was up and singing this song.

''Which was real, living proof that this man touches people all over the planet. I mean they were up and they were killing it.''

Lionel kicks off his UK tour at Northampton's Franklin's Gardens on June 1.

Lionel's UK Tour Playlist is as follows:

Some Girls The Rolling Stones

Tears Dry On Their Own Amy Winehouse

Hang On To Your Love Sade

Victoria The Kinks

Too Good At Goodbyes Sam Smith

God Knows I'm Good David Bowie

I've Got A Feeling The Beatles

Proud of Me (feat. Little Simz) Mahalia, Little Simz

Don't Delete The Kisses Wolf Alice

Loud Places Jamie XX

Stuck In The Middle With You Stealers Wheel

Blinded By Your Grace Pt.2 (feat. MNEK) Stormzy, MNEK

Shape Of You Ed Sheeran

I Am Jorja Smith

Hello Adele

(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano Sampha

I Put A Spell On You Annie Lennox

Strong London Grammar

New Rules Dua Lipa

Shark In The Water V V Brown

Bitter Sweet Symphony The Verve

(Feels Like) Heaven Fiction Factory

Feels Calvin Harris

Daniel Bat For Lashes

Love My Way The Psychedelic Furs

Eyes Without A Face Billy Idol

UK TOUR DATES:

Friday 1 June Northampton, Franklin's Gardens

Sunday 3 June Perth, McDiarmid Park

Tuesday 5 June London, Hampton Court Palace Festival

Wednesday 6 June London, Hampton Court Palace Festival

Sunday 10 June Lincoln, Lincolnshire Showground

Wednesday 13 June Shrewsbury, Montgomery Waters Meadow

Saturday 16 June Leigh, Leigh Sports Village

Sunday 17 June Carlisle, Brunton Park

Tuesday 19 June Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Thursday 21 June Chesterfield, Proact Stadium

Saturday 23 June Hove, The 1st Central County Ground

Sunday 24 June Holkham nr Wells-next-the-Sea , Holkham Hall