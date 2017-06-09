Lionel Richie insists he doesn't track his children.

The 67-year-old singer's daughter Sofia recently claimed her famous father checks up on her whereabouts every day via her phone, but he is adamant that's not the case, and though the 18-year-old model and her older sister, 35-year-old Nicole Richie, have repeatedly accused him of spying on them, he maintains he doesn't need to go looking for information on where they are or what they are doing.

He told USA Today: ''Would I track my kids? Do you think I would be one of those guys?

''I keep trying to tell them. I don't track. I don't understand. Nicole thought I had investigators following her around. I keep trying to tell my kids the same thing, 'I own Chicago. I own Miami. I have been around the world. So when you go through the airport, I have friends. You cannot sneak into a club. I own that club.' So they think they are sneaky.

''So I get a phone call, 'Hey, just want to let you know Sofia just walked in.' I mean, did I call him? No. I'm not tracking.''

And the 'All Night Long' hitmaker - who raised Nicole with his first wife Brenda and had Sofia and her brother Mile, 23, with ex-wife Diane Alexander - insists he doesn't want to know what his kids have been up to.

He added: ''At this point now, some things are too much information. There are some things you don't want to know.

''Kids have to be kids. At some point, you have to let them go do their thing.''

Sofia revealed on Twitter that Lionel had been checking up on her but didn't think he knew she knew.

She tweeted: ''My dad tracks my phone once a day.

''Awkwardly enough I get a notification every time. I think it's funny so I don't tell him I know (sic).''