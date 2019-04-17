Lionel Richie considered becoming a priest before he found fame with The Commodores.
The 'All Night Long' hitmaker has revealed he was thinking about becoming an Episcopal priest before he found fame with The Commodores.
He said: ''I left my mom and dad's house to go to university, and I met my Commodore friends there. At the time I was seriously considering being an Episcopal priest.''
However, his plan to become a man of the cloth soon became a distant dream when he heard the girls screaming for him in his first show with the Commodores.
He added to People magazine: ''[But] the first time I played with the Commodores, a group of girls screamed. Up until that moment no one, no girl, had ever screamed at me. I didn't play basketball, football, baseball. I played on the tennis team, and no girl ever screamed at the tennis court. It was right after those girls screamed, I remembered saying to myself, 'I don't think I'm gonna be priest material.'''
Lionel previously insisted he never wants to stop touring.
He said: ''The tour hasn't stopped. Once someone asked me how long is this tour gonna last, and I said, well I've been on tour since '71.''
However, he feared a knee injury was going to end his career.
He explained: ''You go into denial and you are like, 'Oh, OK, I am having a little knee problem, I will just do some more shows and work it out.' In the old days if you got a little pain, you work it out. Well, the more I started doing shows, what I had was a torn meniscus and the guys said what you do with that is you have to stop, and I didn't know how to stop.''
