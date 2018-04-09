Lionel Richie will be supported by Anastacia and Shane Filan on his UK tour.

The 'All Night Long' hitmaker brings his 'All The Hits Tour' to Northampton, Perth in Scotland, Lincoln, Shrewsbury and Chesterfield this June, where the 'I'm Outta Love' singer will join him as the opening act.

And the Westlife star will support the Motown legend in Leigh, Carlisle, Hove and Holkham.

The 'Three Times a Lady' singer last toured the UK in the summer of 2016, and he's to hit places he's never played before such as Scarborough in North East England on June 19, Hove's 1st Central County Ground in East Sussex, as well as two dates at London's Hampton Court Palace Festival on June 5 and June 6, for what will be his only London shows of 2018.

Lionel said of his return: ''I've been missing the UK and can't wait to make my long awaited return and to see parts of the country I've never made it out to before.

''The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.''

The Motown legend continues to bring in the crowds after his 2016 Glastonbury performance, which drew the biggest audience of the weekend, with over 200,000 people flocking to the famous Pyramid Stage.

The 68-year-old legend might have been forced to reschedule his 'All The Hits Tour' with Mariah Carey last year, after undergoing a knee operation, but he's certainly back on his feet and ready for dancing on the ceiling.

Commenting on the surgery at the time, he said: ''When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body ... I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be 'Dancing on the Ceiling' together again.''

The 'All The Hits' tour will run from June 1 until June 24.

Full details of the tour, confirmed venues and tickets are available from www.lionelrichie.com.

Lionel Richie's UK tour dates are as follows:

Friday 1 June Northampton, Franklin's Gardens

Sunday 3 June Perth, McDiarmid Park

Tuesday 5 June London, Hampton Court Palace Festival

Wednesday 6 June London, Hampton Court Palace Festival

Saturday 9 June London, Hampton Court Palace Festival

Sunday 10 June Lincoln, Lincolnshire Showground

Wednesday 13 June Shrewsbury, Montgomery Waters Meadow

Saturday 16 June Leigh, Leigh Sports Village

Sunday 17 June Carlisle, Brunton Park

Tuesday 19 June Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Thursday 21 June Chesterfield, Proact Stadium

Saturday 23 June Hove, The 1st Central County Ground

Sunday 24 June Holkham nr Wells-next-the-Sea , Holkham Hall