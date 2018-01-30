Lionel Richie has announced a 2018 UK tour, his first in the country in two years.
Lionel Richie is set to return to the UK to play places he's never visited before.
The 'All Night Long' hitmaker last toured the UK in the summer of 2016, and he's to hit the likes of Scarborough in North East England on June 19, Hove's 1st Central County Ground in East Sussex, as well as two dates at London's Hampton Court Palace Festival on June 5 and June 6, for what will be his only London shows of 2018.
Lionel said of his return: ''I've been missing the UK and can't wait to make my long awaited return and to see parts of the country I've never made it out to before.
''The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.''
The Motown legend continues to bring in the crowds after his 2016 Glastonbury performance, which drew the biggest audience of the weekend, with over 200,000 people flocking to the famous Pyramid Stage.
The 68-year-old legend might have been forced to reschedule his 'All The Hits Tour' with Mariah Carey last year, after undergoing a knee operation, but he's certainly back on his feet and ready for dancing on the ceiling.
Commenting on the surgery at the time, he said: ''When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body ... I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be 'Dancing on the Ceiling' together again.''
Lionel Richie's 2018 UK tour dates are as follows:
June 1, Northampton, Franklin's Gardens
June 3, Perth, McDiarmid Park
June 5, London, Hampton Court Palace Festival
June 6, London, Hampton Court Palace Festival
June 10, Lincoln, Lincolnshire Showground
June 13, Shrewsbury, Montgomery Waters Meadow
June 16, Leigh, Leigh Sports Village
June 17, Carlisle, Brunton Park
June 19, Scarborough, Open Air Theatre
June 21, Chesterfield, Proact Stadium
June 23, Hove, The 1st Central County Ground
June 24, Holkham near Wells-next-the-Sea , Holkham Hall
