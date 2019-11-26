Lionel Richie and Lenny Kravitz are set to return to headline Montreux Jazz Festival next year.

The 'All Night Long' hitmaker and the 'Fly Away' rocker last performed at the legendary music extravaganza in 2015, on the same bill as the likes of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Sam Smith and Mary J. Blige, and the pair will be back entertaining the crowds on July 8 and July 13, respectively.

Lionel's last performance saw him joined on stage by Quincy Jones, and festival-goers can expect to hear all of his hits, including 'Dancing on the Ceiling', 'Say You, Say Me' and, of course, 'Hello'.Lenny - who admitted he felt ''intimidated by Montreux'' when performed for the first time back in 2008 - will be back performing his hits and no doubt a few songs from his most recent album, 2018's 'Raise Vibration'.

The Grammy-winner also recently teased that he's working on a follow-up record, which could be turned into a movie soundtrack.

The festival will be back for its 54th edition across multiple venues surrounded by the Swiss alps alongside the stunning Lake Geneva, between July 3 an July 18, 2020.

Over the past five decades, music royalty including the likes of James Brown, David Bowie, Etta James, Patti Smith, Massive Attack, Björk, Radiohead, Leonard Cohen, Stevie Wonder and Prince have graced the annual music celebration with unforgettable performances at the Auditorium Stavinski.

Whilst the Montreux Jazz Lab, which showcases the best newcomers, has hosted the likes of Ed Sheeran, Kendrick Lamar, Foals, Tyler The Creator, George Ezra, Jorja Smith, Dua Lipa, Loyle Carner and Lewis Capaldi.

More artists for Montreux Jazz Festival 2020 will be announced in due course.

Tickets for Lionel and Lenny's headline shows at the Auditorium Stavinski will be available from Wednesday (27.11.19) via www.montreuxjazzfestival.com