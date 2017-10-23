Linkin Park fans will be able to watch the Chester Bennington tribute concert on a live-stream online.

The remaining members of the rock band are set to perform together at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday (27.10.17) for the first time since the frontman tragically took his own life in July aged 41.

Supporters will be able to watch the live show - featuring an all-star line-up including Blink-182 and members of Korn, and System Of A Down - on Linkin Park's official YouTube page.

The sold-out 'Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life in Honour of Chester Bennington' tribute concert will be a heartfelt farewell from his bandmates.

Also performing at the show are Korn frontman Jonathan Davis, Avenged Sevenfold members M. Shadows and Synyster Gates, several members of System of a Down, Yellowcard singer William Ryan Key, and solo artist Kiiara, who featured on Linkin Park track 'Heavy'.

The live-stream will begin at 7.45pm PST (2.45am, Saturday October 28 GMT).

Proceeds from the charity concert will go to Music for Relief's One More Light Fund.

Linkin Park singer Mike Shinoda recently revealed he was unsure about performing at the concert until he spoke to legendary producer Rick Rubin.

Mike said: ''I had gone to Rick Rubin as a source of guidance. He said, 'I think you guys need to get onstage.' I think that'll be the thing that'll feel good. It'll be super, super hard. We haven't gone out together in public, we haven't played.

''[He said] 'The fans want to see you. Not because they want to see a show, there's a cathartic experience that needs to happen and it'll inform what you guys are doing.'''