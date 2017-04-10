Linkin Park have collaborated with British grime star Stormzy and rapper Pusha T on a new song.

The 'Numb' hitmakers are keeping tight-lipped about further details of the track, but frontman Chester Bennington has revealed that they reached out to the 'Shut Up' star before he became a chart-topper.

Revealing their collaboration in an interview with BeBox, he shared: ''Well Stormzy, it required us reaching out saying 'Hey, we like Stormzy, here's a track if you would like to participate on it, that would be awesome'.

''Apparently he was like, 'Yeah.'

''That wasn't that difficult but we knew of Stormzy that's why we reached out to him and we like Stormzy and we think that he's dope. Little did we know that, he was about to take over the world.''

It comes after the American rock band's rapper-and-songwriter, Mike Shinoda, revealed their forthcoming record 'One More Light' is a mixture of genres, although he refuses to label it ''pop'' or ''rock'' music.

He recently said: ''The mixing of genres has been part of our DNA since the beginning.

''I wouldn't call it pop, just like I wouldn't call it hip-hop, just like I wouldn't call it rock.''

The lead single 'Heavy' was co-written by songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels - known for their work on Britney Spears and Tinashe's 'Slumber Party' and Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' - something frontman Chester Bennington admits must ''confuse'' their loyal fans.

He said: ''We're confusing. We're like a platypus.''

The group - also comprised of Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Rob Bourdon and Joe Hahn - went on hiatus briefly in 2015, while Chester, 41, toured and performed with Stone Temple Pilots, who's original frontman Scott Weiland passed away on December 3, 2015, from an accident overdose.

However, in November 2015, Chester announced he would be parting ways with STP to ''focus 100 per cent'' on Linkin Park.

He previously stated: ''In all fairness to my bandmates in Linkin Park, as well as to myself and to my family, I'm going to focus solely on Linkin Park so I can contribute 100 per cent. It's been an amazing experience and a dream come true, and I look forward to the future of both STP and Linkin Park.''

The band's last studio LP was 2014's 'The Hunting Party', which saw the band return to their 90s heavy metal roots.

'One More Light' is slated for release on May 19.