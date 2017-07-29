Linkin Park's Dave Phoenix has paid tribute to his ''loyal friend'' Chester Bennington a week after his death.

The Linkin Park frontman committed suicide last week and his bandmate - who is the group's bassist - has taken to Twitter to thank their fans for the ''outpouring of love and kindness''.

He wrote: ''It goes without saying, this last week has been extremely difficult. The outpouring of love and kindness I've received from friends and fans from all over the world has been incredible. I wish I could personally thank every one of you for your love and support.

''A huge part of Chester's legacy will be the memories we hold of him in our hearts. He was an enthusiastic, playful father. An honest, and passionate musician, and a loyal friend. I've been touched to see memorials that have been held worldwide.''

It comes after Chester Bennington's wife Talinda explained how her life has been turned into a ''sick Shakespearean tragedy'' following his death.

She wrote: ''One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero - their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.

''My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love.''