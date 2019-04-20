Linkin Park have ''started talking about making new music together''.

The rock group - which features Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn, and Rob Bourdon - went on a hiatus after the death of former band member Chester Bennington in 2017, but Joe has confirmed they've recently considered the possibility of returning to the recording studio.

He told South Korean newspaper Yonhap: ''The members are taking care of themselves and their families and are going through the problems in their own way

''And ... Now the band has started talking about making new music together.''

However, Joe admitted that the timetable for their reunion remains undecided.

Asked when they plan to reunite, he confessed: ''Maybe in about 10 years? It might be sooner.

''I don't want to set a deadline. We just want to focus on the present and talk about music. We aren't discussing detailed plans. I just want to go back to those days when I made music in the warehouse.''

Previously, Mike Shinoda admitted the band could return to the music scene with a new singer in place of Bennington, who committed suicide in July 2017.

He shared: ''I think it has to happen naturally. And if we find somebody that's a great person that we think is a good personality fit and a good stylistic fit, then I could see trying to do some stuff with somebody.''