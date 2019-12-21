Lindsey Buckingham will return to the stage next year for his first performance since emergency open-heart surgery in early 2019.

The 70-year-old singer has been added to the line-up for the Beale Street Music Festival, taking place May 1 to 3 in Memphis, Tennessee and this will mark his first performance since his vocal cords were damaged during his heart surgery.

In May, former Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey played the band's hit 'Landslide' on piano for his daughter's high school graduation, but he did not sing.

Earlier this year, Lindsey's wife Kristen Buckingham revealed that he suffered damage to his vocal cords.

She wrote in a statement: ''Each day he is stronger than the last. While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is unclear if the damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not.

''This past year has been a very stressful and difficult year for our family to say the least. But despite all of this, our gratitude for life trumps all obstacles we have faced at this moment. We feel so fortunate that he's alive. As does he. He looks forward to recovery and putting this behind him. Needless to say, all touring and shows currently schedule have been put on pause for the moment as he gathers the strength to heal completely.''

Lindsey was ousted from Fleetwood Mac in January 2018 and he later filed a lawsuit alleging breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract but they later settled the lawsuit.

He said: ''We've all signed off on something. I'm happy enough with it. I'm not out there trying to twist the knife at all. I'm trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom.''