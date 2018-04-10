Lindsey Buckingham has parted ways with Fleetwood Mac.

The 68-year-old guitarist has left the group just months before they are due to embark on a tour, but Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House's Neil Finn will replace him for the live dates.

The 'Go Your Own Way' hitmakers said in a statement: ''Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour. The band wishes Lindsey all the best.''

Neil is excited about teaming up with the group - made up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, and Stevie Nicks - and believes he is a ''natural fit''.

He said: ''Two weeks ago I received a wonderful invitation to be a part of a truly great band. A few days later I was standing in a room playing music with Fleetwood Mac.

''It felt fresh and exciting, so many great songs, a spectacular rhythm section and two of the greatest voices ever. Best of all, we sounded good together. It was a natural fit. I can't wait to play.''

Drummer Mick has assured fans the ''unmistakable Mac sound'' will still be on show at their concerts, which begin in June.

He said: ''Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents.

''We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realise that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style.

''We know we have something new, yet it's got the unmistakable Mac sound.''

Lindsey initially joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 before departing in 1987, but he re-joined the group in 1997.