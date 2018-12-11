Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has branded the new-look lineup - which includes Crowded House's Neil Finn and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell - a ''cover band''.
Lindsey Buckingham has branded Fleetwood Mac a ''cover band'' but insisted he'd be interested in a return.
The iconic guitarist was sacked from the band in January and just last week a settlement was reached after he began legal proceedings against his former bandmates in October alleging breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract.
Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, and Stevie Nicks have now joined up with Crowded House's Neil Finn and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell for the upcoming tour.
Lindsey told Stereogum: ''Look, it's Fleetwood Mac, anything's possible. Maybe they'll get it out of their system. If they ask me to come back, would I?
''Sure, because to me I think the lack of a proper farewell tour, if that's what we're doing, that doesn't undercut, like I say, the legacy that we have so carefully built as the five of us, which they're not doing right now.
''I don't know what they're doing. It's a cover band kind of deal, and Stevie may be enjoying that, and that's fine. If she is happy doing that, there is no one outcome that I think is going to be okay.''
He recently admitted he hadn't spoken to any of his former bandmates since his dismissal from the group, but Christine recently reached out to him.
He said: ''I have had, only in the last couple of weeks, I have gotten an email, which I expected to get, from Christine McVie.
''She wrote me an email and basically said, 'Dearest Lindsey, just know that I had nothing to do with any of this. Know that I miss you so much.' She said, 'I believe deep in Stevie's heart that she would like you to come home.' ''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.