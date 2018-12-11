Lindsey Buckingham has branded Fleetwood Mac a ''cover band'' but insisted he'd be interested in a return.

The iconic guitarist was sacked from the band in January and just last week a settlement was reached after he began legal proceedings against his former bandmates in October alleging breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract.

Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, and Stevie Nicks have now joined up with Crowded House's Neil Finn and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell for the upcoming tour.

Lindsey told Stereogum: ''Look, it's Fleetwood Mac, anything's possible. Maybe they'll get it out of their system. If they ask me to come back, would I?

''Sure, because to me I think the lack of a proper farewell tour, if that's what we're doing, that doesn't undercut, like I say, the legacy that we have so carefully built as the five of us, which they're not doing right now.

''I don't know what they're doing. It's a cover band kind of deal, and Stevie may be enjoying that, and that's fine. If she is happy doing that, there is no one outcome that I think is going to be okay.''

He recently admitted he hadn't spoken to any of his former bandmates since his dismissal from the group, but Christine recently reached out to him.

He said: ''I have had, only in the last couple of weeks, I have gotten an email, which I expected to get, from Christine McVie.

''She wrote me an email and basically said, 'Dearest Lindsey, just know that I had nothing to do with any of this. Know that I miss you so much.' She said, 'I believe deep in Stevie's heart that she would like you to come home.' ''