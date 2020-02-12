Lindsey Buckingham has announced his first solo tour since undergoing emergency open-heart surgery.

The 70-year-old musician's first official gig since his vocal cords were damaged during his heart surgery - which resulted in him putting his planned gigs on hold - will take place on April 25 in Las Vegas as part of a 12-date US run, which wraps on May 13 in El Cajon, California.

It was previously revealed that the guitarist will be performing at Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on May 3.

Last February, Lindsey's wife Kristen Buckingham revealed that he suffered damage to his vocal cords.

She wrote in a statement at the time: ''Each day he is stronger than the last. While he and his heart are doing well, the surgery resulted in vocal cord damage. While it is unclear if the damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not.

''This past year has been a very stressful and difficult year for our family to say the least. But despite all of this, our gratitude for life trumps all obstacles we have faced at this moment. We feel so fortunate that he's alive. As does he. He looks forward to recovery and putting this behind him. Needless to say, all touring and shows currently schedule have been put on pause for the moment as he gathers the strength to heal completely.''

Lindsey was ousted from Fleetwood Mac in January 2018 and he later filed a lawsuit alleging breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract but they later settled the lawsuit.

He said: ''We've all signed off on something. I'm happy enough with it. I'm not out there trying to twist the knife at all. I'm trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom.''

He was replaced by Crowded House's Neil Finn on rhythm guitar and vocals.

Tickets for the US dates go on sale on Friday (14.02.20).

Lindsey's US tour dates are:

April 25, Las Vegas, Nevada, Smith Center

April 28, Boulder, Colorado, Boulder Theater

April 30, Kansas City, MUptown Theater

May 1, St Louis, Missouri,The Pageant

May 3, Memphis, Tennessee, Beale Street Music Festival

May 5, Atlanta, Georgia, The Woodruff Arts Center

May 6, Knoxville, Tennessee, Bijou Theatre

May 7, Huntsville, Atlanta, Von Braun Center Arena

May 9, Wichita, Kansas, Orpheum Theatre

May 10, Oklahoma City, The Criterion

May 12, Tucson, Arizona, Fox Tucson Theatre

May 13, Cajon, California, Magnolia Performing Arts Center