Lindsey Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac have settled their lawsuit over his dismissal from the band in January.
Lindsey Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac have settled their lawsuit over his dismissal from the band.
The guitarist was sacked from the group in January and filed a lawsuit in October alleging breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract but he has now revealed that they have settled the legal matter.
Speaking in an interview with 'CBS This Morning', he said: ''We've all signed off on something. I'm happy enough with it. I'm not out there trying to twist the knife at all. I'm trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom.''
He also admitted that he has not spoken to any of his former bandmates - Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, and Stevie Nicks - since he was sacked but said that Christine recently reached out to him.
He said: ''I have had, only in the last couple of weeks, I have gotten an email, which I expected to get, from Christine McVie. She wrote me an email and basically said, 'Dearest Lindsey, just know that I had nothing to do with any of this. Know that I miss you so much.' She said, 'I believe deep in Stevie's heart that she would like you to come home.'''
The 'Chain' group enlisted Crowded House's Neil Finn and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell to replace Lindsey on their upcoming tour.
Fleetwood Mac previously stopped short of saying Lindsey was fired but admitted they ''hit a brick wall'' with him that wouldn't allow the band to ''go forward'' if he stayed.
Mick said: ''Words like 'fired' are ugly references as far as I'm concerned.
''Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall.
''This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him.
''Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.