Lindsey Buckingham and Fleetwood Mac have settled their lawsuit over his dismissal from the band.

The guitarist was sacked from the group in January and filed a lawsuit in October alleging breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract but he has now revealed that they have settled the legal matter.

Speaking in an interview with 'CBS This Morning', he said: ''We've all signed off on something. I'm happy enough with it. I'm not out there trying to twist the knife at all. I'm trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom.''

He also admitted that he has not spoken to any of his former bandmates - Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, and Stevie Nicks - since he was sacked but said that Christine recently reached out to him.

He said: ''I have had, only in the last couple of weeks, I have gotten an email, which I expected to get, from Christine McVie. She wrote me an email and basically said, 'Dearest Lindsey, just know that I had nothing to do with any of this. Know that I miss you so much.' She said, 'I believe deep in Stevie's heart that she would like you to come home.'''

The 'Chain' group enlisted Crowded House's Neil Finn and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell to replace Lindsey on their upcoming tour.

Fleetwood Mac previously stopped short of saying Lindsey was fired but admitted they ''hit a brick wall'' with him that wouldn't allow the band to ''go forward'' if he stayed.

Mick said: ''Words like 'fired' are ugly references as far as I'm concerned.

''Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall.

''This was not a happy situation for us in terms of the logistics of a functioning band. To that purpose, we made a decision that we could not go on with him.

''Majority rules in term of what we need to do as a band and go forward.''