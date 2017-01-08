Lindsay Lohan has wiped most of her social media accounts clean.

The 30-year-old actress is ''in a period of renewal'' and has chosen to wipe her accounts so that she can start 2017 off with a clean slate.

She said: ''I am so excited for this new chapter in my life!''

And Lindsay's manager Scott Carlsen added to MailOnline: ''Lindsay in a period of renewal, and is very excited for what the new year holds.

''We are extremely happy here at team Lohan, thrilled to see everyone's reactions over the next year as we have some big projects lined up.''

Lindsay recently revealed that having part of her finger ripped off in a fishing accident in Turkey last year helped her to put her life into perspective and has been a huge factor in her decision to continue volunteering with refugees.

She explained: ''Losing half of my finger and getting it back was one of the best things that happened to me.

''If that didn't happen to me, if I didn't lose a part of myself essentially - and I weirdly think about this when I meditate - I wouldn't have stayed in Turkey. I wouldn't have stayed there, and I wouldn't have understood what it feels like to lose a limb.''

The actress spent time working with Syrian refugees in Turkey last year and is planning to go back to the country to help those in need.

She said ''I am deciding now if I will head back to do more work in refugee camps in Turkey and Antep during or after the New Year.

''The dates are not set. It depends on how Turkey feels after the recent terrorist attack in Istanbul. Not that any attack has or will ever stop me from helping those suffering, those who need our help the most.''