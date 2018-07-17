Lindsay Lohan wears a ''wet suit of electrodes'' to stay in shape.

The 32-year-old actress has started using a Miha Bodytec machine which sends electric pulses throughout her body to keep her figure toned.

Lindsay is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: ''I strap myself into a special wetsuit full of electrodes and my trainer then hooks me up to a machine that sends electric impulses throughout my body''

The 'Mean Girls' star even wears her suit when practising Pilates for a more intense workout.

She said: ''It causes the muscles to contract and it's like a high intensity workout. Twenty minutes is like the equivalent of a four-hour work out ... [it's] an organic way of keeping toned and in good shape ... I do feel good.''

Lindsay admits her new slender and toned body has led to her family airing concerns that she might becoming too obsessed with being fit but she insists she has never felt better since strapping herself into the Miha Bodytec machine.

The 'Parent Trap' star - who has three younger siblings, brother Michael Jr. and sisters Ali and Dakota - said: ''My sister has told me that my arms are looking too skinny, but when I flex my arms she can see the muscle is there.''

Lindsay recently relocated to the Greek island of Mykonos and opened the Lohan Beach House on Kalo Livadi beach, which features a restaurant a bar and a huge stretch of sand.

She decided to relocate to begin a new chapter of her life in order to reinvent herself following her days as a Hollywood party girl and now wants to stay out of the public eye.

In a recent interview with The New York Times newspaper, she said: ''I'm a normal, nice person. A good person. I don't have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past. Like, people have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it's gone. It's dead. And that's the most important thing to me.''