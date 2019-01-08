Lindsay Lohan has said she wants a partner who ''hates the spotlight'' and doesn't have an Instagram account.
Lindsay Lohan wants a partner who ''hates the spotlight''.
The 32-year-old actress has claimed she isn't currently dating anybody because she's ''too busy'' to find a man, but says that if she does find herself in a relationship, she'd like for her partner to dislike being in the spotlight so much, he doesn't even have an Instagram.
She said: ''I'm too busy [to date]. I just haven't had time to think about it. [And] I haven't met anyone I like.
''[I want] someone who hates the spotlight. No, seriously, someone who doesn't have Instagram. [And] a smart businessman. But I haven't met anyone that's hit those [marks].''
And whilst many busy individuals looking for love have turned to dating apps to help them on their search, Lindsay insists that's not a path she's interested in.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''It's great for people that it works for and that love it but, no, it's not for me, personally.''
Lindsay is currently busy working on her night club business empire, and fans can catch her on MTV's new reality show 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club', which focuses on the Hollywood actress' Lohan Beach House Mykonos business which she opened on the Cyclades Islands following the success of her Lohan Nightclub in Athens.
But the star insists the show won't be detail her personal life, and will just show her being a ''boss'' at work.
She said: ''I'm going to make something very clear. It's not about my personal life at all. It's about me running the beach and the VIP hosts ... You do see me cooking at home. But it's just me, being a boss.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
I know what you're thinking, and the answer is yes, I Know You Killed Me...
We have reached the point where Lindsay Lohan's reputation eclipses her resume. The still-young actress,...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
Even among NPR fans - already a rather specific group - there is somewhat of...
Just My LuckTrailer StreamStarring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine, and featuring McFly in their first...
On the surface, Freaky Friday has all the signs of being awful -- horrible trailer,...
When I was in high school, I didn't have many friends. Instead, I analyzed the...
A car with a mind of its own meets a screenplay with no mind to...