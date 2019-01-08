Lindsay Lohan wants a partner who ''hates the spotlight''.

The 32-year-old actress has claimed she isn't currently dating anybody because she's ''too busy'' to find a man, but says that if she does find herself in a relationship, she'd like for her partner to dislike being in the spotlight so much, he doesn't even have an Instagram.

She said: ''I'm too busy [to date]. I just haven't had time to think about it. [And] I haven't met anyone I like.

''[I want] someone who hates the spotlight. No, seriously, someone who doesn't have Instagram. [And] a smart businessman. But I haven't met anyone that's hit those [marks].''

And whilst many busy individuals looking for love have turned to dating apps to help them on their search, Lindsay insists that's not a path she's interested in.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''It's great for people that it works for and that love it but, no, it's not for me, personally.''

Lindsay is currently busy working on her night club business empire, and fans can catch her on MTV's new reality show 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club', which focuses on the Hollywood actress' Lohan Beach House Mykonos business which she opened on the Cyclades Islands following the success of her Lohan Nightclub in Athens.

But the star insists the show won't be detail her personal life, and will just show her being a ''boss'' at work.

She said: ''I'm going to make something very clear. It's not about my personal life at all. It's about me running the beach and the VIP hosts ... You do see me cooking at home. But it's just me, being a boss.''