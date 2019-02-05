Lindsay Lohan has revealed she would love to get Miley Cyrus on her programme after she hailed 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' ''the best show ever''.
Lindsay Lohan wants Miley Cyrus to appear on her MTV show.
The 'Mean Girls' star would love for the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' singer to film a scene on 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' - which follows the former child star as she opens her third club in Mykonos - after she hailed the programme ''the best show ever''.
Speaking to People, Lindsay said: ''I love her.
''And she's been so supportive of everything that it'd be amazing to be have her there.
''It would just be a great honour and I'd be so grateful. ''We've known each other forever and I love her and my sister loves her, so it would be a cool thing.''
Miley, 26, recently shared a video of herself singing Lindsay's song 'Rumors' and responding to one of the bad reviews of the programme, Miley commented on Instagram: ''Lies! It's the best show ever.''
The 32-year-old actress has also opened up about how ''scary'' it has been being filmed running a business and ''handling people'' on screen.
She said: ''When the cameras were on I was very nervous, because I also have to handle the club.
''So I was a little bit shy and timid.
''When I'm doing a movie, that's my job.
''When I'm running the club, that's my job.
''Handling people I've never met before is not my job. ''So it was a very multi-tasking situation. But it was nice.
''I like understanding people and teaching them, so it felt really good for me. But it was definitely scary!''
Meanwhile, Lindsay previously stated that her notorious party days are behind her as she is now fully focused on being healthy and running a successful business.
She said: ''I have been doing this for a while, but this is just the first place that it's a day [beach] club. I wanted to share with the world and let everybody see what I've been doing while I haven't been here. I'm running the place, so I don't have time for any [partying]. People have said so many negative things about me when I went out to clubs and dancing, having fun. I am who I am. I'm a good person. I take care of myself. I'm healthy. I like to have fun, but that doesn't mean I need to go out and drink and be crazy.''
