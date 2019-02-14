Lindsay Lohan is trying to get her parents back together and even went so far to make them casually bump into each other at a restaurant, like her character did in 'The Parent Trap' movie.
Lindsay Lohan is trying to get her parents back together.
The 'Mean Girls' star wants her mother Dina and father Michael - who divorced in 2007 - to reunite and even tried to set them up, like her character did in 'The Parent Trap' movie.
He told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''I actually like Jesse, but my children still want Dina and I back together. They have for years. As late as my last birthday, my children and I went to dinner at Per Se in NY City only to have a 'party crasher,' Dina, show up. Unbeknownst to me, Lindsay set it up and when Dina walked in Lindsay said, 'Happy 'Parent Trap,' Daddy!'''
It comes after Michael gave Dina's new boyfriend the seal of approval.
The 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate revealed on the show she had been romancing Jesse Nadler, who she has never met, or even spoken to on FaceTime, for five years.
He said: ''The guy reached out to me on Facebook via message. We texted for about an hour. He even sent me snapshots of his communication with Dina to prove himself to be true. He called, we spoke for over an hour [and] got into great detail. He's a really nice guy with a good heart and I like him. And if he makes Dina happy, I'm happy for them. Dina needs somebody in her life she can trust and quite honestly, after my communication with him and knowing her, they are perfect for each other. Because they plan on a face to face at the end of the show, I feel it's appropriate talking about this to put the rumours to rest.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
I know what you're thinking, and the answer is yes, I Know You Killed Me...
We have reached the point where Lindsay Lohan's reputation eclipses her resume. The still-young actress,...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
Even among NPR fans - already a rather specific group - there is somewhat of...
Just My LuckTrailer StreamStarring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine, and featuring McFly in their first...
On the surface, Freaky Friday has all the signs of being awful -- horrible trailer,...
When I was in high school, I didn't have many friends. Instead, I analyzed the...
A car with a mind of its own meets a screenplay with no mind to...