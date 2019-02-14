Lindsay Lohan is trying to get her parents back together.

The 'Mean Girls' star wants her mother Dina and father Michael - who divorced in 2007 - to reunite and even tried to set them up, like her character did in 'The Parent Trap' movie.

He told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''I actually like Jesse, but my children still want Dina and I back together. They have for years. As late as my last birthday, my children and I went to dinner at Per Se in NY City only to have a 'party crasher,' Dina, show up. Unbeknownst to me, Lindsay set it up and when Dina walked in Lindsay said, 'Happy 'Parent Trap,' Daddy!'''

It comes after Michael gave Dina's new boyfriend the seal of approval.

The 'Celebrity Big Brother' housemate revealed on the show she had been romancing Jesse Nadler, who she has never met, or even spoken to on FaceTime, for five years.

He said: ''The guy reached out to me on Facebook via message. We texted for about an hour. He even sent me snapshots of his communication with Dina to prove himself to be true. He called, we spoke for over an hour [and] got into great detail. He's a really nice guy with a good heart and I like him. And if he makes Dina happy, I'm happy for them. Dina needs somebody in her life she can trust and quite honestly, after my communication with him and knowing her, they are perfect for each other. Because they plan on a face to face at the end of the show, I feel it's appropriate talking about this to put the rumours to rest.''