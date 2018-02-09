Lindsay Lohan has reportedly been begging Ben Affleck to help her land the role of Batgirl.

The 31-year-old actress is a huge fan of the DC Comics character and recently kicked off a Twitter campaign to try and get director Joss Whedon to cast her as the Gotham City heroine.

She tweeted: ''RT if I should star in the new BATGIRL movie and everyone tell @joss [sic]''

Lohan has upped her efforts to try and get an audition to be Batgirl and has been messaging Ben Affleck - who plays Batman in the DC Extended Universe - to ask him to help her get the part of the all-action redhead.

A source told Australia's NW Magazine: ''She's been blowing up [Affleck's] phone. He's been through the wringer and always landed on his feet, which she admires.''

Lohan and Affleck developed a friendship after the 45-year-old actor visited her in rehab back in 2013 to share his own struggles with alcoholism in a bid to inspire her to get sober whilst coping with the pressures fame.

If Lohan is going to be Batgirl then she is going to have to beat Emma Stone to the role, as she is currently believed to be the favourite for the Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films project.

However, Whedon, 53, previously revealed he would like to cast an unknown actress as his leading lady.

Speaking about his casting process, he said: ''I doubt it will be a name. This is somewhere where you go and find Batgirl and then you cast her. I'm not against movie stars, they're great, but you need somebody who's going to be just right.''

Lohan currently splits her time between America and Dubai, and she has said that living out in the United Arab Emirates has allowed her to have more of a private life.

The 'Mean Girls' star said: ''I didn't really know how to have a private life, because I was so young. I really enjoy my serenity in Dubai ... you can go out and have fun, but it's a different kind of fun that you have.''