Lindsay Lohan is to judge 'The Masked Singer Australia'.

The 'Mean Girls' actress feels ''honoured'' to be joining Dannii Minogue, Jackie O and Dave Hughes on the panel of the show, which sees 12 celebrities perform in elaborate costumes to conceal their true identities.

She said: ''The show has already been a huge success and I can only imagine it will get bigger.

''Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who's behind the masks. I feel honoured to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show.''

And Lindsay - who has opened a number of beach clubs in Greece - is even thinking of taking her business to Australia too.

She added: ''It really is an incredible country.

''The beaches are insanely beautiful... who knows I may even look at opening a Beach Club there.''

Meanwhile, Dannii is excited to be working on a show filled with ''pure fun and entertainment''.

She added: ''It is sparkly, sassy, cheeky and emotional all at the same time.

''It is the first singing show that is voted on performance alone, till the very end. There is so much secrecy about the performers that I think this show will be a hot ticket -- my friends are already trying to get an audience seat.''

Jackie is excited about putting her ''detective skills'' to good use in trying to figure out who the celebrities are behind the disguises.

She said: ''My detective skills are through the roof, anyone who knows me knows how obsessive I get when trying to solve any sort of mystery. My nickname around the office is Nancy Drew.''

Comedian Dave joked he'll be offering the viewpoint of the ''common man'' amongst the ''goddesses'' on the panel.

He said: ''That I, who have had my own singing and dancing attempts criticised so brutally by all and sundry, get to sit in judgement of others... this will be fun.

''Never has the phrase 'thorn between the roses' been more apt,'' he joked, ''I will attempt to give the common man's view while sitting amongst these goddesses.''

'The Bachelor Australia' host Osher Günsberg will be presenting the series.