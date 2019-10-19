Lindsay Lohan is set to attend the famous horse racing event the Melbourne Cup in Australia next month.
The 'Mean Girls' actress has begged fans to be ''nice'' to her as it will be her first time attending the horse racing event in Melbourne, Australia, on November 5.
Speaking on Australia's radio show 'Hughesy & Kate', the 33-year-old star said: ''I'm coming to Melbourne for the Melbourne Cup!
''It's my first time, I've never been so be nice to me. I don't know what to expect! I'll get to see some of the girls from the 'Yummy Mummies' who are friends of mine!''
Lindsay may well be the biggest star to attend the event next month as Taylor Swift was forced to cancel her headlining gig recently because the dates on her world tour meant that she wouldn't have had enough time to fly across the globe.
Music booking agency Mushroom Events said at the time: ''Regrettably, Taylor is no longer able to make it to this year's Melbourne Cup. Changes to her Asian promo schedule have made it logistically impossible for her to be here.''
Her cancellation came just weeks after animal rights groups accused her of ''endorsing animal abuse'' as six horses had died at the Cup since 2013.
Shortly after it was announced that the 29-year-old singer had agreed to the headline slot, Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses slammed her for taking part and begged her to reconsider her part in the controversial event.
They said on Facebook at the time: ''Taylor Swift has put money before compassion by agreeing to perform at the 2019 Melbourne Cup.
''An event where at least 6 horses have been killed over the past 6 years. If Taylor Swift cares at all about other animals the way she appears to care about cats, she will cancel her show and make a strong statement that animal abuse is unacceptable.''
