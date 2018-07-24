Lindsay Lohan appears to have warned two of her waitresses at Lohan Beach House to wear the same colour shoe or risk losing their jobs.
Lindsay Lohan seemingly threatened to fire two of her waitresses at her beach club for wearing the wrong footwear.
The 'Mean Girls' star commented on a photo of two staff members at her newly-opened VIP club in Rhodes - the sister venue to her flagship Lohan Beach House in Mykonos - after she noticed they were sporting different coloured high heels and warned them to make sure they match their shoes in future or they could lose their jobs.
She commented on the post on the official Instagram for Lohan Beach House Rhodes: ''Wear the same shoes please ... or you're fired.''
And when one of her followers asked: ''pls tell me you're not joking need this to be real (sic)'', Lindsay, 32, replied: ''totally serious! (sic)''
Lindsay will want to make sure everything is order at her clubs as it was reported over the weekend that Lohan Beach House is to become the subject of a new MTV reality series produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, best known for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.
A source said: ''Lindsay is telling pals that she has a signed deal for a new reality show.
''Bunim/Murray is producing, and it's about Lindsay's new beach club in Greece.
''[It will be like a] cooler, hipper, edgier 'Vanderpump Rules.' ''
According to the insider, filming will begin in August when the island's summer season is in full swing, and will later shift to show the 32-year-old star launching a new club.
The source added: ''The show will have this European flavour to it.
''Lindsay feels that it's not so uptight like filming in Los Angeles or New York, and they can get a better cast of characters.''
And the programme could also feature ''a lot of English'' guest stars, the insider said.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
I know what you're thinking, and the answer is yes, I Know You Killed Me...
We have reached the point where Lindsay Lohan's reputation eclipses her resume. The still-young actress,...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
Even among NPR fans - already a rather specific group - there is somewhat of...
Just My LuckTrailer StreamStarring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine, and featuring McFly in their first...
On the surface, Freaky Friday has all the signs of being awful -- horrible trailer,...
When I was in high school, I didn't have many friends. Instead, I analyzed the...
A car with a mind of its own meets a screenplay with no mind to...