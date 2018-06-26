'Mean Girls' star Lindsay Lohan has insisted that her party-loving antics are a thing of the past.
The 31-year-old actress earned notoriety for her hedonistic lifestyle during her younger years, when she was abusing drugs and alcohol, but Lindsay has insisted that the 2008 version of herself is now ''dead''.
Lindsay - who owns a beach club in Greece these days - explained: ''There's a business side to my life now, but I'm not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me.
''Because I get to actually focus on the result of things.''
Despite her reputation for wild antics, Lindsay has claimed she's matured into a ''normal, nice person''.
Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, Lindsay shared: ''I don't have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past. Like, people have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it's not - it's gone.
''It's dead. And that's the most important thing to me.''
However, Lindsay concedes it will take a prolonged period of good behaviour to change the public's perception of her.
She said: ''I think success is the best revenge - and silence, as a presence. When I chose to change my future, my life, I was like, 'Where's the one place I can find silence?'''
The 'Mean Girls' actress explained that being assaulted by her ex-fiance, Russian socialite Egor Tarabasov, in public two years proved to be a turning point in her life.
She recalled: ''It happened, here in Mykonos, on the beach. And that was the moment where I switched and I was like, 'I'm going to take control of my life completely, and fire everyone and just rehire them when I'm ready.' And that's why I'm here today, because it was on that beach where I got hit.
''I said, 'You know what? If there's anything I can do, I'm going to get that beach. It's going to be my beach.'''
