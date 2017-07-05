Lindsay Lohan has told people to stop ''bullying'' Donald Trump.

The 'Mean Girls' star felt the need to stand up for the US President when someone blasted him on social media for comments he made on CNN news channel about ailing British child Charlie Gard.

The user, @LeahR77, posted on Twitter: ''For ALL YOU CRYBABIES At @CNN Whining About Trump Beating Up Your Logo Take A Look At What A REAL POTUS & Man Does (sic)''

Firing back, Lindsay wrote: ''@LeahR77 @CNN THIS IS our president. Stop #bullying him & start trusting him. Thank you personally for supporting #THEUSA (sic)''

The flame-haired beauty also praised the Trump family and said that fellow Americans shouldn't speak out of turn against them.

She added to the micro-blogging site: ''@hrtablaze @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump @FLOTUS @DonaldJTrumpJr are kind people. As An American, why speak poorly of anyone? #FAITH #July4th (sic)''

The 31-year-old actress' support for the Republican is fascinating since in 2004, in an interview with Howard Stern, Trump joked that Lindsay would be ''great in bed'' because the ''deeply troubled ones'' always are.

However, that didn't stop her shouting his praises earlier this year and urging people to ''join him''.

At the time, she said: ''I think always in the public eye you're going to get scrutinised. He is the president -- we have to join him. If you can't beat him, join him.''

Lindsay, who has been working out in Syria at the refugee camps, called on the world leader to help out with the ongoing crisis in the war-torn country.

She said: ''I want to try to get the word out to Donald Trump to bring him over here, have him see all the positive things they are doing over there and all American can do to help as well.

''I think it would be a positive thing for America to show their care and support, and for him to experience what it's like for these people ... experience how giving Turkey has been to the refugees and how many they have welcomed in. [Prime Minister Tayyip] Erdogan has a very big heart, and his country stands by him. I think we all need to unite like that.''