Lindsay Lohan jokes she still ''harasses'' Oprah Winfrey for advice.

The 32-year-old actress famously spoke to the TV star almost six years ago to open up about her sixth stint in rehab and her recovery, and the pair have stayed in touch.

Speaking to Jonathan Bennett on the aftershow for 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club', she laughed: ''I do text her a lot. I think I might harass her.''

Meanwhile, Lindsay also told her 'Mean Girls' co-star about the lessons she has learned from Oprah over the years, and admitted it has changed her ''perspective on life''.

She explained: ''I think Oprah really gave me a different perspective on life.

''I was tired of being there for everyone and taking care of everyone and just wanted to be there for myself and be okay with being alone. It's okay to be alone.''

When Lindsay and Oprah chatted in 2013, she spoken candidly about wanting to ''do whatever it takes'' to keep her positivity going.

She said at the time: ''I feel whole again. I have such a desire to want to keep this feeling and stay this way, and I'm willing to do whatever it takes.''

Now, she has launched her new reality show, which follows Lindsay as she plans to launch her club - Lohan Beach House - and expand her business empire in Mykonos in Greece.

She will take a handpicked team of VIP hosts as they aim to prove their own ambition, expertise and charm in a high-pressure environment.

She added to Jonathan: ''I felt at peace there. I was there before the season started and had no idea about it. Oprah told me, 'Don't you dare go there!' but I really found a different part of myself.

''I love being by the beach and by the ocean and Mykonos was a place that really hit me hard in the best way possible.''