Lindsay Lohan says her personal life is off limits when it comes to her new reality show 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club'.

The 32-year-old actress is the star of MTV series 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club', which focuses on the Hollywood actress' Lohan Beach House Mykonos business which she opened on the Cyclades Islands following the success of her Lohan Nightclub in Athens.

Although you get to see Lindsay be a ''boss'' she insists that other aspects of her life will not be seen on screen.

In an interview on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy, she said: ''I'm going to make something very clear. It's not about my personal life at all. It's about me running the beach and the VIP hosts ... You do see me cooking at home. But it's just me, being a boss.''

The 'Mean Girls' actress also revealed that she is currently single and not looking for love because her latest venture is keeping her busy and urging her to focus on herself.

She said: ''I don't have anyone. I don't have time right now. I'm not going to go searching. I'm happy just being with me.''

Lindsay previously stated that her notorious party days are behind her as she is now fully focused on being healthy and running a successful business.

She told 'Good Morning America': ''I have been doing this for a while, but this is just the first place that it's a day [beach] club. I wanted to share with the world and let everybody see what I've been doing while I haven't been here. I'm running the place, so I don't have time for any [partying]. People have said so many negative things about me when I went out to clubs and dancing, having fun. I am who I am. I'm a good person. I take care of myself. I'm healthy. I like to have fun, but that doesn't mean I need to go out and drink and be crazy.''