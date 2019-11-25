Lindsay Lohan has paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend Harry Morton following his shock death at the age of 38.
The Pink Taco founder's body was found at his Beverly Hills home by a relative at the weekend and the 'Mean Girls' actress - who dated the restaurateur in 2006 - has remembered him as her ''best friend''.
Lindsay took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Harry at the 'Bobby' premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2006 and captioned the post: ''Best friends. Best life.''
Lindsay's mother Dina sent a touching message to her daughter.
She wrote in the comments: ''So sorry my lil princess [praying emoji] he's always with you , watching over you baby (sic)''
And Dina also sent her prayers to Harry's family.
She wrote on a private account: ''RIP Harry God has an angel...We will miss you .....Prayers to your family.''
An autopsy for Harry, 38, is currently pending but it is believed he passed away on Saturday (23.11.19) and foul play is not suspected.
The businessman founded Pink Taco in 1999 and the brand have paid tribute to the ''visionary''.
They said in a statement to People magazine: ''We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco. Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous.
''Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.''
Harry - the son of Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton - was also previously romantically linked with the likes of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Demi Moore.
