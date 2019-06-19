Lindsay Lohan's reality show has been cancelled because it didn't have enough ''drama''.
Lindsay Lohan's reality show has been cancelled.
The 'Mean Girls' star's MTV series, 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' chronicled the opening of her bar in Mykonos, Greece, and the lives of the staff who worked there, and while producers had initially hoped for a second run of episodes which would focus more on the actress' family, it has now been axed as there wasn't ''enough drama'' to keep the programme interesting.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''There was a renewal idea that producers hoped would perk it up for a second season.
''It would be turned into a show about Lindsay and [her mother] Dina and [sister] Ali, [but] that wasn't going to happen.
''[There wasn't] enough drama. They wanted 'breakdowns.' That's not where [Lohan] is at with her life anymore. Their personal business doesn't need to be aired on television; it's already in the papers anyway.''
A spokesperson for the 32-year-old star confirmed she is ''not doing another season'' of the show.
It has also been claimed the beach club itself has closed down.
A phone number listed on TripAdvisor doesn't work, while another on the club's website connected to the Lohan Nightclub in Athens.
A source said: ''A friend had reservations this week, and the club just called and said that they will not be opening this season.''
Another insider who was in the resort last month claimed the club wasn't open then.
They said: ''The locals said it was a waste [of time to go].''
News of the show's cancellation comes shortly after Lindsay's 'Parent Trap' co-star Dennis Quaid urged her to return to acting.
Dennis said of Lindsay: ''One of the most talented people I've ever met at 11 years of age. She took this one as her first film.''
And asked if is former co-star - who starred in British comedy series 'Sick Note' last year - should make an acting comeback, he added: ''Yeah, I think it's really time.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
I know what you're thinking, and the answer is yes, I Know You Killed Me...
We have reached the point where Lindsay Lohan's reputation eclipses her resume. The still-young actress,...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
Even among NPR fans - already a rather specific group - there is somewhat of...
Just My LuckTrailer StreamStarring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine, and featuring McFly in their first...
On the surface, Freaky Friday has all the signs of being awful -- horrible trailer,...
When I was in high school, I didn't have many friends. Instead, I analyzed the...
A car with a mind of its own meets a screenplay with no mind to...