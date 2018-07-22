Lindsay Lohan is reportedly in talks for a new reality TV show about her Greek beach bar.
The 'Mean Girls' star is reportedly teaming up with Bunim-Murray Productions - who work on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', 'Project Runway', Citizen Ruth' and her mother Dina's 2008 show 'Living Lohan' - for an MTV series that is expected to focus on her new beach club on the island of Mykonos in Greece.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Lindsay is telling pals that she has a signed deal for a new reality show.
''Bunim/Murray is producing, and it's about Lindsay's new beach club in Greece.
''[It will be like a] cooler, hipper, edgier 'Vanderpump Rules.' ''
According to the insider, filming will begin in August when the island's summer season is in full swing, and will later shift to show the 32-year-old star launching a new club, with Lindsay reportedly planning a second outlet in Rhodes, Greece.
The source added: ''The show will have this European flavour to it.
''Lindsay feels that it's not so uptight like filming in Los Angeles or New York, and they can get a better cast of characters.''
And the programme could also feature ''a lot of English'' guest stars, the insider said.
Meanwhile, the 'Machete' actress previously admitted she feels ''uncomfortable'' with people describing her as a party girl these days and labelled previous stories about her antics ''all lies''.
She fumed: ''What does that even mean? I get so uncomfortable with that word, 'party.' People are still stuck in the past, of the stories I had in L.A. and I hate it. It was all lies.''
