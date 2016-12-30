Lindsay Lohan's life was put into prospective after she lost half of her finger.

The 'Mean Girls' star has opened up about losing part of her limb and how if she hadn't suffered the horrific injury in a boating accident, she may never have gone to Turkey to work with refugees and been able to empathise with how they feel after losing their own body parts.

Speaking during a Facebook live chat with CNN, she said: ''Losing half of my finger and getting it back was one of the best things that happened to me.

''If that didn't happen to me, if I didn't lose a part of myself essentially -- and I weirdly think about this when I meditate -- I wouldn't have stayed in Turkey. I wouldn't have stayed there, and I wouldn't have understood what it feels like to lose a limb.''

The 30-year-old actress spent time working with Syrian refugees in Turkey earlier this year and is planning to go back to the country to help those in need.

She recently said ''I am deciding now if I will head back to do more work in refugee camps in Turkey and Antep during or after the New Year.

''The dates are not set. It depends on how Turkey feels after the recent terrorist attack in Istanbul. Not that any attack has or will ever stop me from helping those suffering, those who need our help the most.''

And although Lindsay misses her family, who are based in New York, she is dedicated to helping others this holiday season.

She said: ''I miss my family a lot. But they are very supportive and understanding of the fact that my main focus is business, writing and soon to start another film. More so, my work with refugees.

''I always love giving gifts. So yes, for family and friends, most definitely I will be sending gifts. For me, I know it sounds silly, but, I am okay. I like to live by the act of giving. In all honesty, I am good with no materialistic gifts.''

However, Lindsay will also make time for partying and will spend New Year's Eve in Dubai.

She said: ''It will be announced soon but I will be hosting New Year's Eve at Zero Gravity in Dubai which I am very excited about.''