Lindsay Lohan admits that it was a ''challenge'' being back in the spotlight following her MTV series 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club'.
Lindsay Lohan found it a ''challenge'' being back in the spotlight with her reality TV series.
The 32-year-old actress documented the opening of her Mykonos club in MTV show 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' and admitted she enjoyed being able to show a different side to her life by letting the cameras follow her in Greece.
Speaking during the finale of 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club', she said: ''This summer, I've accomplished so many things. It was a really nice experience having people from America come to Greece and show them a different life. I'm usually behind the scenes there.
''It was really different for me. It was definitely a challenge for me even. It's nice to kind of let loose and shock people and do something fun. I'm sure that people will still find a reason to hate me somehow.''
Lohan's creative partner and trusted right-hand man, Panos Spentzos, also praised the actress for having a ''good heart'' and strong business sense.
He added: ''The thing about Lindsay, she knows how to run a good business. Lindsay has a good heart. But for me, I'm the asshole. I love torturing these guys.''
The 'Mean Girls' star - who also has clubs in Athens and Rhodes - previously admitted how ''scary'' it has been being filmed running a business and ''handling people'' on screen.
She said: ''When the cameras were on I was very nervous, because I also have to handle the club.
''So I was a little bit shy and timid.
''When I'm doing a movie, that's my job.
''When I'm running the club, that's my job.
''Handling people I've never met before is not my job. ''So it was a very multi-tasking situation. But it was nice.
''I like understanding people and teaching them, so it felt really good for me. But it was definitely scary!''
