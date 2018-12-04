Lindsay Lohan has opened up about how she no longer relies on getting drunk to have ''fun'' and how much her life has changed since she left America.
Lindsay Lohan prefers to cook and entertain others than go out partying.
The 32-year-old actress was known for her wild partying ways in the 2000s, and her turbulent past - which saw her enter rehab on many occasions to receive treatment for drug and alcohol addiction - was well-documented in the media.
However, after moving to Dubai in 2015, where she was no longer hounded by paparazzi, which she admits brought out ''serious anxiety'' in her, she has since had a ''good relationship'' with not needing to drink excessively just to have ''fun'' and be ''crazy''.
In an interview with PAPER magazine, she admitted: ''I am who I am. I'm a good person.
''I take care of myself. I'm healthy. I like to have fun, but that doesn't mean I need to go out and drink and be crazy.
''I have a good relationship with that.
''It's funnier to watch other people party.
''My brother and his wife came out to Mykonos and everyone wanted to go out every night, but I pretty much just went home; some of my friends didn't want to go out, so they'd come and I'd cook.
''I like cooking for people and having people over and listening to good music.''
On why she fled America for Dubai three years ago, she said: ''In America, even once they get the picture, they still follow you. It does bring out a serious kind of anxiety.''
The 'Freaky Friday' star found it very difficult to get work when she was in and out of treatment facilities, which she was required to complete to stay on the right side of the law.
She said: ''That [work] was kind of taken away from me for a while, when I was going through a lot.
''I was spending money on going to treatment centres because the court was making me.
''It was hard for me to continue working, because when would I even find the time?''
The former child star has very much moved on from her troubled years and no longer gets hung up on what her critics have said about her in the ''past''.
She added: ''There's always going to be things that have happened and things people have said in the past that you can't control. But the past is in the past.''
Lindsay has turned her attention to her dream of building her own nightclub empire and her forthcoming MTV reality show, 'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club', which follows the star as she launches her own Lohan Beach House hotspot in Mykonos, Greece.
Lindsay aimed to create a ''family-friendly'' environment at her clubhouse.
She told the publication: ''I really wanted to make it a family-style beach.
''A place where people can go with their kids and feel safe.
''They can have fun and there's not cameras every second. It's not just a party thing; you can have a nice lunch.''
'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' airs on MTV on January 8.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
With clips from more than 200 teen movies made in the decade after 1995's Clueless,...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...
I know what you're thinking, and the answer is yes, I Know You Killed Me...
We have reached the point where Lindsay Lohan's reputation eclipses her resume. The still-young actress,...
Filmmakers go overboard all the time, but none more than Oliver Stone. When Stone released...
Even among NPR fans - already a rather specific group - there is somewhat of...
Just My LuckTrailer StreamStarring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine, and featuring McFly in their first...
On the surface, Freaky Friday has all the signs of being awful -- horrible trailer,...
When I was in high school, I didn't have many friends. Instead, I analyzed the...
A car with a mind of its own meets a screenplay with no mind to...