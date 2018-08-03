'Mean Girls' actress Lindsay Lohan has been seen partying with Tiffany Trump in Mykonos, Greece.
The 32-year-old actress has relocated to the Greek island in recent years, and she's been seen hanging out with the daughter of US President Donald Trump in the popular holiday destination.
Tiffany, 24, has been in Mykonos since last week and has attended a benefit with the 'Mean Girls' star for victims of the country's wildfires, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.
She could even make a shock appearance in Lindsay's new reality TV show, which is to be broadcast on MTV.
News of 'Lohan Beach Club', which is being shot at the actress' Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, was announced earlier this week.
Lindsay is poised to executive produce and appear in the new programme.
MTV - which has already started filming scenes - explained: ''The exclusive seaside destination will serve as a backdrop for the series, and features luxury spa amenities, a renowned restaurant and a transformative day and nightclub poised to redefine the Mykonos experience.''
The show will see Lindsay follow a team of brand ambassadors who are tasked with proving their expertise and ambition as they bring her vision to reality.
Nina Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV, shared: '''Lohan Beach Club' offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind-the-scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire.
''We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.''
The series, which is set to debut in 2019, is Lindsay's latest business venture in Greece, where she also owns a nightclub in the capital Athens and a beach house in Rhodes.
