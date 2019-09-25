Lindsay Lohan has released her first song in more than a decade, and says the music video is about ''moving forward and letting go of the past''.

The 33-year-old singer-and-actress took to Instagram to post her video for new single 'Xanax', she is hoping the tune will encourage people to ''be grateful'' and look forward to opportunities rather than ''numb the mind''.

She wrote on IGTV: ''This video is a compilation of vignettes of life. Family, love, the process of moving forward and letting go of the past. To live and be happy, free of fear.

''Just to be grateful and open our eyes to our opportunities instead of numbing the mind (sic)''

The 'Mean Girls' star - whose last release was 2008 single 'Bossy' - has teamed up with Miley Cyrus' collaborator Alma for the song, in which she sings about anxiety.

On the new track, Lindsay sings: ''I can't be in this club, it's too crowded and I'm f***ed/ Ain't nobody here for love/ Ain't nobody care about us/ But you're like Xanax to me.''

And in another section of the song, she belts out: ''Would you like to sit next to me? When you kiss me, I can't breathe/ I try to stay away from you, but you get me high/ Only person in this town that I like/ Guess I can take one more trip for the night--just for the night.''

In May, Lindsay told fans she was getting ready to reboot her singing career, revealing she had been busy in the recording studio.

The 'Herbie: Fully Loaded' actress shared a photo of herself in a dimly lit studio booth and simply captioned the Instagram post with a headphones emoji.

Lindsay dropped two studio albums in mid-Noughties, the latest one being 'A Little More Personal' in 2005, which followed on from her debut album 'Speak' in 2004.