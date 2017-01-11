The 30-year-old actress has been noticeably absent from high profile events, but enjoyed an evening out at the Firenze4Ever 14th Edition Party in Florence, Italy, earlier this week.

Wearing a black and white monochrome dress and strappy sandals, with a diamond choker necklace, Lindsay looked in good spirits as she posed for photographers at the charity gala, which she hosted alongside Andrea Bocelli.

The evening kicked off with a dinner and auction, which raised more than $100,000 ($82,436) for the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, followed by a VIP party.

It was the first time Lindsay has been seen on the red carpet since the Butterfly Ball in London, England, last June (16), which she attended with former fiance Egor Tarabasov.

But turbulence in her personal life, including splitting from Egor amid allegations of him abusing her, led to Lindsay taking a break from the public eye.

However, in November (16), Lindsay's father Michael insisted the actress was doing "absolutely amazing" and moving on with her life after ending her relationship with Egor.

"She's so happy and healthy and doing great," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Every time I talk to her she's so positive. There's nothing to be concerned about."

Lindsay's appearance at the Firenze party came after she deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts as part of her "New Year renewal".

Representatives informed DailyMail.com on Saturday (07Jan17) Lindsay is "in a period of renewal, and is very excited for what the new year holds."

"I am so excited for this new chapter in my life!" the Mean Girls star echoed in an accompanying statement.

Lindsay reportedly split from her publicist Hunter Frederick in November (16) after working with him for two years, and it appears she is keen on making huge changes professionally in the months ahead.

"We are extremely happy here at team Lohan, thrilled to see everyone's reactions over the next year as we have some big projects lined up," her manager Scott Carlsen revealed.