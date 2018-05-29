Lindsay Lohah has lent her name to another nightclub.

The 'Mean Girls' actress already allowed a wild establishment in Athens to use her identity in a bid to appeal to more customers and now she's agreed for another club in Greece to be named Lohan Beach House on the popular island of Mykonos.

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the beach house had a ''soft opening'' on Saturday (27.05.18) and it's believed Tyga, French Montana and Travis Scott are among the names who have been invited over to perform.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old actress - who started out as a model at the age of just three - hasn't made a film since 2013's 'The Canyons' and has been living in London and with Syrian refugees while she got her life back on track following a turbulent period of numerous stints in rehab and run-ins with the law.

However, acting has always been Lindsay's ''true passion'' and she feels the life experiences she's gained over the last few years can only help refine her talents.

Lindsay - who appeared in West End stage show 'Speed-the-Plow' in 2014 and has shot scenes for British comedy series 'Sick Note' which are due to air soon - isn't looking for a particular genre of movie and is willing to take her time with her comeback in order to attach herself to the ''right'' script and project.

She previously admitted she has ''found peace'' since leaving the US.

She said: ''Yeah, I miss Hollywood. [But] I think there's a lot of noise that we deal with, so I found a kind of peace in life working with children and helping other people that really interest me. I think it's important for us to see that all of this stuff is fun, but you have to take time for you.''