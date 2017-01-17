Lindsay Lohan's decision to remove herself from social media was ''symbolic'' of her ''letting go of the past''.

The Hollywood star feels she is entering a ''new chapter'' in her life after turning 30 in July 2016 and said deleting her social media accounts formed an important part of the transition.

On her decision to take a break from social media, Lindsay said: ''It was symbolic to me of letting the past go and moving on to the future, which was very therapeutic for me. It's been a long time coming.''

Lindsay said that having celebrated her landmark birthday last year, she has come to realise the importance of giving back and has, therefore, decided to focus her attention on her charitable work.

Asked what triggered the turnaround in her lifestyle, she told OK! Online: ''There was not an exact moment. However, there comes a time in one's life where you stop and reflect on all of the experiences you have had, for me it happened when I turned 30 and realised there is more in giving back in life.

''That is what will make you truly happy.''

The troubled star - who has battled drug and alcohol addictions - also voiced fears about the ever-increasing influence of social media on society.

The 'Mean Girls' star said: ''It has benefits such as connecting you to loved ones and old friends, and then it has negatives of possibly being too connected to everyone.

''It is the world that we live in - just depends how the person decides to utilise it.''

Meanwhile, Lindsay still has plenty to keep her occupied in 2017, including new TV, film and business ventures.

A member of her team shared: ''We are extremely happy here at Team Lohan. Thrilled to see everyone's reactions over the next year as we have some big projects lined up.''