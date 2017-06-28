Lindsay Lohan has invited Beyonce to her birthday bash in Greece.

The American actress, who turns 31 on July 2, has invited the 'Formation' hitmaker - who recently gave birth to twins - Britney Spears and Paris Hilton to her upcoming birthday party on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Writing on her Twitter account, Lindsay said: ''#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend @Beyonce you too (sic)''

Lindsay also asked fellow Hollywood star Emma Stone to join her a 'Mean Girls 2' movie, seemingly forgetting a direct-to-TV sequel of the original film was released in 2011.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, which showcased the duo's similar styles throughout the years, Lindsay wrote: ''Emma Stone... can we film a movie called Mean Girls 2 together? I think we would be friends. It would be #SoFetch (sic)''

Lindsay's birthday plea comes shortly after the actress admitted moving to Europe has helped her to find peace of mind.

The 'Parent Trap' star has lived in London for the last few years and she has been busy working with Syrian refugees away from the spotlight of the movie business.

Lindsay - who has battled drink and alcohol abuse over the years - said: ''Yeah, I miss Hollywood. [But] I think there's a lot of noise that we deal with, so I found a kind of peace in life working with children and helping other people that really interest me.

''I think it's important for us to see that all of this stuff is fun, but you have to take time for you.''

Lindsay visited Syrian refugees fleeing the war-torn country to travel to Turkey earlier this year, and she hoped her involvement would raise awareness of the issue.

She said: ''I cried right away, right off the bat. These kids... they're scared of bombs going off every second.

''But you just see that they have this light inside of them and seeing a new face in somebody willing to teach them, sit with them, and bringing attention to other people coming to do that is really important.''